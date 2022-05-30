Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,623 shares during the period. Identiv comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.85% of Identiv worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 297,847 shares of company stock worth $3,985,482. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. 5,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.16 million, a P/E ratio of 663.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

