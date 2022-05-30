Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,539 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for about 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter.

CNR stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.52. 44,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,782. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

