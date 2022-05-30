Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 465,196 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,609,000. Nu Skin Enterprises comprises approximately 2.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,132. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $2,264,735. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

