Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 218.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,995 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $361,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,645. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

