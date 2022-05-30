Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 119,276 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $4,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,819 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $66.83. 16,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21).

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

