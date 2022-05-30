Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 902,811 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 195,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

