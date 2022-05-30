Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.96. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,260. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

