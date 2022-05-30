Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 27,774 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies makes up 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Technologies worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,196 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.