Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 12,077 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH traded down $11.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.24. 30,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

