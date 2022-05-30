Cook Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.