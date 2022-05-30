Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.34 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $626.30 million and $9.34 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10.06 or 0.00032688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,664,558 coins and its circulating supply is 62,260,267 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

