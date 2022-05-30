Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of CNTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $29.27.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
