Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 30th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CNTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 278,359 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

