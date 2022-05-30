Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

