Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,715 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

HD stock traded up $5.65 on Monday, reaching $308.46. The company had a trading volume of 199,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,056. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average is $347.82. The company has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.