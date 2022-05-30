Commerce Bank Has $87.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $87,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,690,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $23,570,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,937,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $153.28. 62,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,740. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

