Commerce Bank Has $80.57 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. 385,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,467. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

