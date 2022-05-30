Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $71,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
TFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. 302,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
