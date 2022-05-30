Commerce Bank Acquires 1,155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,851,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

