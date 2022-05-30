Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is Commerce Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Commerce Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 3.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 5.68% of Commerce Bancshares worth $476,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.75. 9,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,849. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

