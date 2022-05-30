Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

