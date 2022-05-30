Columbia Asset Management Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Tesla by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $759.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $911.11 and a 200-day moving average of $949.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,501 shares of company stock valued at $370,397,841. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

