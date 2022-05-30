Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.