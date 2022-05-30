Columbia Asset Management Purchases 1,500 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

