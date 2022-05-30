Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

