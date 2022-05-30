Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 272 UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Columbia Asset Management owned 0.11% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

FBGX stock opened at $510.43 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a fifty-two week low of $406.23 and a fifty-two week high of $895.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.87.

