ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $31.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,746,668,466 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

