Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 44.6% in May

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 251,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $104.35 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

