Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Boosted by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises about 3.1% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Cognex worth $119,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,709. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

