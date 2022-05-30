Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.23 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $38.23 million and $2.32 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,398,323 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Cobak Token Coin Trading

