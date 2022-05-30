Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.50. 59,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,732. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

