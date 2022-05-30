Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.50. 59,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,732. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
