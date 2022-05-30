CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 26.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 26.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 791,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 563,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$149.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.