CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and $5,308.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,851,497 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

