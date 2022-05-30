Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.02. 948,100 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

