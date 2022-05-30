Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.76. 664,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,238,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.