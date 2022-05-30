Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of PMO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 2,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,353. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.