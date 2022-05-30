Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

V stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.88. 209,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

