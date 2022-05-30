Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $18.83 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,344 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 352,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 723,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,130 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

