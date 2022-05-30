Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter.

TLH traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.37. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,235. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.69 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88.

