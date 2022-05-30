Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after buying an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,974,000 after purchasing an additional 92,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.98. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

