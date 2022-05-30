Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $90.06 on Monday, reaching $2,255.98. 108,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,890. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,494.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,686.42.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

