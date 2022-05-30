Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,699,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,142,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $434,476,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN traded up $14.49 on Monday, hitting $258.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

