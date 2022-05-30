Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.32. 885,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

