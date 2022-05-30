Cigna (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $301.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $272.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

