Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93 on Exchanges

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 346.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

