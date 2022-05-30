ChainX Hits Market Cap of $13.45 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $366,253.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,488.58 or 0.40739161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008503 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.