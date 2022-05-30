Chainge (CHNG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.26 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Chainge has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $268,166.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainge coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainge has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00582858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00441888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008207 BTC.

About Chainge

Chainge’s total supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

Chainge Coin Trading

