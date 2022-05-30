Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 8,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Certara has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 102,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.