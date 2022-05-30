Centric Swap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.32 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $279,342.93 and $1.32 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

