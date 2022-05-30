Centric Swap (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $295,484.59 and $1.28 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98% against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00582858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00441888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

