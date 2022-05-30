Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Centene worth $78,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

